Where was Mulan (2020) filmed? Disney remake captures China and New Zealand filming locations

The Disney remake promises greatness, but where was Mulan (2020) filmed?

If it ain't broke, don't fix it...

This is a phrase many said when Disney began remaking their old classics into live-action blockbusters. However, most who thought they'd be disasters were swiftly proven wrong in most cases.

We've already seen the likes of The Jungle Book, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and more reimagined for new audiences. They went down a treat, but as Jon Favreau attempted to tackle The Lion King there was more doubt than before. Whether you loved or hated it, the film was a colossal financial success, proving the studio unstoppable.

With The Lion King, they played it safe and kept very close to the predecessor. On the other hand, Niki Caro's epic Mulan does things differently to the beloved 1998 animated gem. Of all previous remakes mentioned, this looks like the boldest and most grand to date, teasing incredible war visuals and action-packed sequences bursting with masses of brilliantly costumed extras.

Where was Mulan (2020) filmed?

According to IMDb, Mulan was filmed in both New Zealand and China.

On to more specific filming locations, China Highlights spotlights the following:

- Xiaochun Tulou, China (used for Mulan's hometown)

- Xiangyang Tangcheng Film and Television Base, China (used for The Imperial City)

- Ahuriri Valley, New Zealand... including such locations as The Omarama Clay Cliffs and Ahuriri Valley

- Poolburn, New Zealand

- Mount Cook, New Zealand

The source also identifies Zhangye’s Rainbow Mountains, China for some of the gorgeous landscapes featured in the film's marketing, but it isn't 100% confirmed as they could've been crafted digitally.

Filming Mulan in New Zealand

According to Stuff, Catherine Bates - New Zealand Film Commission head of incentives - reflected on their relationship with Disney:

"We're pleased to have Disney back filming in the country and building on the long-standing relationship we've had with them through films like A Wrinkle in Time, Pete's Dragon and all the way back to the Chronicles of Narnia movies."

There have been some wonderful films shot in New Zealand, with Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises springing to mind. The scenery and landscapes practically invite film crews to make use of their cinematic potential, and Mulan looks ready to sweep us up in the country's beauty. We're ready!

On this day a year ago, I left my home and went to New Zealand for 6 months of training and filming for Mulan. I was an absolute mess. Looking back, it was one of the toughest and best experiences of my life. We all gave it our all out there. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. pic.twitter.com/KM8pFeT2ej — Jimmy Wong (@jfwong) June 15, 2019

Opinion: Mulan remake feels the most essential

What do lions, snakes and dogs have in common?

For one, they can't speak, which is why it makes perfect sense to animate them in the likes of The Lion King, The Jungle Book and The Lady in the Tramp.

However, all three have been remade into live-action efforts, voices and all. The Lion King went down well, but one of the biggest issues many audiences had with it is that the facial expressions, in an aim for visual realism, didn't quite match the vocal performances.

With Mulan, we're dealing with human rather than anthropomorphic characters. Along with the potential to make it a stunning war movie, approaching Mulan as a live-action film was a no-brainer. No wonder they managed to get such great talent aboard, from Donnie Yen to Jet Li!

