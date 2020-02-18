Where was Fantasy Island (2020) filmed? Filming location changes from the TV series

A new vision has been unveiled, but where was Fantasy Island (2020) filmed?

Boasting gorgeous locations, it's no wonder audiences are wondering where Fantasy Island was filmed.

What a great idea for a film...

Well, it was already proven to be a good idea! Jeff Wadlow's (Truth or Dare) latest film is a reimagining of Gene Levitt's beloved series of the same name, which began airing in the seventies and continued until 1984.

The show boasts a significant cult following and there was always the potential to twist and turn it into something like this, and who better than Blumhouse to get it produced?

We follow a group of people who are jetted off to a luxurious island and given the chance to see their fantasies realised before their very eyes. However, the mysterious Mr. Roarke (played by Michael Peña) has audiences guessing the true nature of it all from the very start.

Sure, it's got a great cast, but the real star here is the island! So, where was it filmed?

Where was Fantasy Island (2020) filmed?

According to Global Film Locations, shooting for Fantasy Island took place on a private island in Fiji.

The source identifies that it was Viani Bay, Fiji. There are resorts there which would make the holiday of your fantasies. However, for those wishing to stay in the mansion that appears prominently in the film, not all is as it appears...

In reality, the building is only made up of one-storey, and the other floors were added in courtesy of the wonders of CGI. Although, it's still a holiday home, so there's that!

The coordinates on Google Maps are: -16.764037, 179.914968.

Fantasy Island TV series: Filming locations

That's all well and good, but is this the same location they used for the Fantasy Island TV series?

Fans of the film's predecessor will have been quick to realise that's not the case.

According to IMDb, the location used was Kaua'i, Hawaii, USA, while Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden and Bronson Canyon, Griffith Park were also used.

On the other hand, a lot of it was also shot at Warner Brothers Burbank Studios in California, where they filmed on a jungle set and beyond.

Audiences talk Fantasy Island on Twitter

Fantasy Island hasn't exactly been a hit with critics and currently has a Metascore of 20. It's IMDb audience score is 4.6 but despite the low scores, it has still struck a chord with some moviegoers.

A number of viewers have flocked to Twitter to offer their favourable thoughts on the film.

Check out a selection of tweets:

oh yeah so FANTASY ISLAND



WHAT A GOOD CONCEPT FOR A PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER KINDA MOVIE 8.5/10 !! — ʝαу (@jaydontwe) February 18, 2020

fantasy island is SO good 10/10 recommend — ANG (@uhhangi3) February 18, 2020

Last night I watched Fantasy island I really enjoyed it... I Wouldn’t Considerate a horror movie more a Thriller!! I know a lot of people didn’t like it. But I thought it was a good movie! pic.twitter.com/hYDwn0zWO8 — HorrorMom1987 (@Brittan25045929) February 16, 2020

just saw the new Fantasy Island movie & it was good — Laura Carr Jones (@lauraj_carr) February 17, 2020

