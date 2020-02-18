'We have to be ready': Jurgen Klopp discusses Atletico Madrid's impressive stat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is very much aware of Atletico's impressive home stats.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been discussing Atletico Madrid's impressive home form so far this season, as his side look ahead to their Champions League clash tonight.

The Spanish giants have lost just once at home in all competitions so far this season, with FC Barcelona being the only side to beat Diego Simeone's side.

When speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp stated: "They [Atletico Madrid] create an atmosphere and they use the atmosphere. And it’s a very aggressive team, the whole approach is aggressive, the coach is very animated, I would say! We have to be ready for that, for sure."

Atletico started the season going nine games in a row without a home defeat, however, they eventually lost to Barcelona thanks to an 86th-minute Lionel Messi strike assisted by Luis Suarez.

The Reds should be full of confidence in the away leg, with Atletico currently without a win in their last five matches on the road.

Their last away win was against Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana, winning 3-2 thanks to an 86th-minute Angel Correa goal.

It's unlikely to become a goal-fest between the two sides, with just 13 goals in the last six times they've met in all competitions.

However, tonight Liverpool must face a daunting trip to Wanda Metropolitano and will be aiming to become the first team to beat them at home in the Champions League this season.