'We are going up': Lucas Radebe sends Twitter message to Leeds United fans

Leeds United are currently sitting in the automatic places.

Lucas Radebe has stated on his personal Twitter account that Leeds United are 'going up' as he also added that the 'glory days are coming back'.

Since being appointed Leeds boss at the start of last season, Marcelo Bielsa has brought back the magic to Elland Road and is ever so close in helping them make a return to the promised land.

The previous campaign provided some of the great moments for the Leeds supporters, but it also offered it's heartbreaking moments, with the worst being that play-off semi-final defeat to Derby.

But fan favourite, Radebe, is seemingly confident that a return to the Premier League will happen this season, as Leeds fans will love the message he has sent from his personal Twitter account.

Glory days are coming back @lufc #Mot what a fantastic atmosphere we are going up — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) February 18, 2020

Leeds are currently sitting in the automatic places in the Championship, and after a number of weeks of poor results and performances, they are now seemingly back on track.

Last Tuesday, with boyhood fan Kalvin Phillips returning to the starting XI, they recorded a point at automatic-chasers Brentford before picking up a win at home to Bristol City over the weekend.

It's quite clear with their main man in the middle of the park, Leeds are a different animal, but they will be well aware if they do cross that dotted line then it's not going to be easy.

Every game of every week is filled with drama for the Yorkshire giants, but one thing is for sure, they are still charging along with Bielsa in the dugout.