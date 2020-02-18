'Utterly bonkers' - Some Spurs fans regret losing 'the beast' after Son's injury update

Brian Heffernan
Fernando Llorente of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 18 January 2020.
These Tottenham Hotspur fans are missing Fernando Llorente after the latest injury to Heung-min Son.

Fernando Llorente of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, 2019 in Madrid Spain

Napoli picked up Fernando Llorente on a free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in September 2019, but now these Spurs fans are regretting that decision.

Heung-min Son is set for a lengthy period of time out of action, after the South Korean is set to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm and will need a number of weeks for his recovery (Tottenham Hotspur).

 

This is why the Tottenham supporters were wishing they had the Spaniard back at the club, Llorente played just 66 matches for the north London side and only scored 13 goals.

The 34-year-old's role was mainly to be a backup player in case of situations exactly like this one, but the World Cup winner is enjoying his time in the Italian Serie A.

Fernando Llorente of Tottenham Hotsupur keeps the ball under the pressure from Joel Matip of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at...

The striker has currently scored three goals in 17 outings for Napoli and has also scored in the Champions League for the Italian giants.

His best years were in Spain for Athletic Bilbao, with the 34-year-old playing 327 times for the Spanish side and scoring an impressive 111 goals.

However, it's highly unlikely that Llorente would be able to replace the performances that Son has been capable of this season, but at least the Spaniard was capable of scoring for the north London side.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fernando Llorente of Tottenham Hotspur looks on from the dugout flanked by Kyle Walker-Peters (L) and Davinson Sanchez during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and...

