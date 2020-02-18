'Utterly bonkers' - Some Spurs fans regret losing 'the beast' after Son's injury update

These Tottenham Hotspur fans are missing Fernando Llorente after the latest injury to Heung-min Son.

Napoli picked up Fernando Llorente on a free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in September 2019, but now these Spurs fans are regretting that decision.

Heung-min Son is set for a lengthy period of time out of action, after the South Korean is set to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm and will need a number of weeks for his recovery (Tottenham Hotspur).

This is why the Tottenham supporters were wishing they had the Spaniard back at the club, Llorente played just 66 matches for the north London side and only scored 13 goals.

The 34-year-old's role was mainly to be a backup player in case of situations exactly like this one, but the World Cup winner is enjoying his time in the Italian Serie A.

The striker has currently scored three goals in 17 outings for Napoli and has also scored in the Champions League for the Italian giants.

His best years were in Spain for Athletic Bilbao, with the 34-year-old playing 327 times for the Spanish side and scoring an impressive 111 goals.

However, it's highly unlikely that Llorente would be able to replace the performances that Son has been capable of this season, but at least the Spaniard was capable of scoring for the north London side.

