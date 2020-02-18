'Unleash the beast': Some Celtic fans urge Lennon to take action over £2m man

Marian Shved has appeared on just three occasions for Celtic.

Some Celtic fans are calling for the Bhoys to 'unleash' Marian Shved into the first-team picture at Parkhead.

Shved arrived at Celtic in a £1.8 million deal from Karpaty Lviv in January 2019, but returned to his native Ukraine on loan until the summer.

Since then, the 22-year-old has appeared on just three occasions for Neil Lennon's side, scoring once.

And he will hope to have caught the Ulsterman's eye with his latest showing for the Celtic reserves, which he also marked with a goal.

The following Bhoys fans, certainly, have taken note - though Shved cannot feature in Thursday's Europa League tie against FC Copenhagen as he is not in Lennon's 25-man squad.

Shved had been eligible for Celtic's group stage games, but was omitted in favour of Jeremie Frimpong, Ismaila Soro or Patryk Klimala, with only two spots free.

The former Sevilla player still has Premiership and FA Cup games in which to ensure he makes the cut next season, however.

Celtic fans - what are your thoughts on Shved's situation?