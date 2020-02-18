Quick links

Tottenham legend Graham Roberts makes big ask Son Heung-min after injury news

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with team mates after scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on...
The Tottenham Hotspur striker could miss 'a number of weeks'.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender Graham Roberts has urged Son Heung-min to 'bandage up' his fractured arm and play on until the summer.

Son suffered the injury early on in Spurs' 3-2 win at Aston Villa on Sunday,

But he powered through to score two of his side's goals - including a stoppage-time winner.

 

Tottenham released a statement on Tuesday, in which they revealed the issue and confirmed that Son will undergo surgery later this week.

The South Korean, who has scored in each of Spurs' last five matches, joins another striker, Harry Kane, on the sidelines.

And he is expected to miss 'a number of weeks'.

It is a diagnosis which prompted Roberts to tweet the following message upon hearing the news. 

Tottenham host RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday, with one of Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn or Troy Parrott in line to lead Jose Mourinho's attack.

Neither Alli, Lucas or Bergwijn are orthodox centre-forwards, while Parrott has played just twice for the Spurs first team.

