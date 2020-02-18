Tony Cascarino offers thoughts on battle to be England's right back

The pundit commented on the qualities of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.





Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has offered his thoughts on the battle to be England's right back at this summer's Euro 2020.

In the Times, Cascarino explained how Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka can overtake Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, on the back of an outstanding performance at Stamford Bridge last night.

He said: "The cross by Aaron Wan-Bissaka to tee up Martial’s headed goal in the first half was the type of contribution he needs to make regularly if he is to challenge Trent Alexander-Arnold for his England place at right back at the European Championship this summer.

"Wan-Bissaka is superb in one-on-one situations: he has the ability to beat an opponent and is outstanding at keeping opposing wingers at bay. But his delivery has been lacking for United and that is an area that Gareth Southgate values highly when picking his full backs for England, which has led the manager to favour Alexander-Arnold."





It's easy to see why there's a clamour to compare Alexander-Arnold and Wan-Bissaka because they're both classy young right backs operating at England's two biggest clubs and historic rivals.

But Alexander-Arnold is some way ahead of Wan-Bissaka right now. He's an England regular, he's been to the World Cup, lifted the Champions League and will be a Premier League winner by the time Euro 2020 rolls around.

Wan-Bissaka has made a big jump this season and his attacking contribution is slowly improving but it's nowhere near the level of Alexander-Arnold's.

The former Crystal Palace defender is better at the defensive side of the game but has plenty to do before he can think about overtaking Alexander-Arnold.

He also has the likes of Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker to get past to make his England debut, let alone become Gareth Southgate's first choice.



