Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Toby Alderweireld sends message to Tottenham star after bombshell

Shane Callaghan
Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur greets Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur as Heung-Min Son is substituted off during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have seen the last of Son Heung-min this season.

Danny Drinkwater of Aston Villa and Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in...

It looks unlikely that Tottenham Hotspur fans will see Son Heung-min again this season.

The South Korea star suffered a broken arm in the 3-2 win away to Aston Villa on Sunday, despite scoring two goals.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho revealed in a press conference this afternoon that he didn't expect the attacker to recover from it before the season finishes.

And here's what centre-back Toby Alderweireld sent to the stricken player on Twitter today.

 

This leaves Tottenham with a potentially massive problem.

Son was Spurs' hero on Sunday by scoring a last-minute winner, playing up front due to Harry Kane's absence.

And with Kane still nursing a hamstring injury that's expected to keep him out until April, Mourinho could have a problematic couple of months.

The Portuguese only has Lucas Moura - a winger - and 18-year-old rookie Troy Parrott by way of striking options now and it's interesting to see how the club proceeds with replacing not one, but two big players now.

Mourinho's side are one point behind Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification, and host Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 clash of the continental competition tomorrow night.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with team mates after scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch