Toby Alderweireld sends message to Tottenham star after bombshell

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have seen the last of Son Heung-min this season.

It looks unlikely that Tottenham Hotspur fans will see Son Heung-min again this season.

The South Korea star suffered a broken arm in the 3-2 win away to Aston Villa on Sunday, despite scoring two goals.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho revealed in a press conference this afternoon that he didn't expect the attacker to recover from it before the season finishes.

And here's what centre-back Toby Alderweireld sent to the stricken player on Twitter today.

Get well soon bro pic.twitter.com/fE1UquwE7H — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) February 18, 2020

This leaves Tottenham with a potentially massive problem.

Son was Spurs' hero on Sunday by scoring a last-minute winner, playing up front due to Harry Kane's absence.

And with Kane still nursing a hamstring injury that's expected to keep him out until April, Mourinho could have a problematic couple of months.

The Portuguese only has Lucas Moura - a winger - and 18-year-old rookie Troy Parrott by way of striking options now and it's interesting to see how the club proceeds with replacing not one, but two big players now.

Mourinho's side are one point behind Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification, and host Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 clash of the continental competition tomorrow night.