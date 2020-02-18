'They have to sell him': Alan Shearer sends warning about Arsenal's £56m ace, Ian Wright reacts

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been Arsenal's most valuable player during these past few seasons.

Alan Shearer has warned that Arsenal will have to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer if the striker opts against putting pen-to-paper on a new contract.

As posted by Pundits Reactions YouTube account, Shearer made it clear how Arsenal need to go about things in the summer in regards to Aubameyang's situation, as Ian Wright reacted and stated that he would be 'devastated' if he left.

"How many times over the last 12 months have we spoken about Vardy, Aguero and Mane, all these goalscorers, he's above them during his time at Arsenal," said Shearer. "They have got a huge decision and he has got a huge decision to make in the summer.

"His contracts up [in 2021] and if he doesn't indicate to Arsenal that he wants to stay and sign a new contract, they have to sell him. They have to sell him in the summer if he doesn't want to commit for whatever reason. It's a big, big decision both for Arsenal and him.

Wright added: "What do we do? Without him, we are a midtable side." Shearer then responded: "With him, you are a mid-table side.

"Wright laughed and stated: "I know. The fact is that without him, you would really worry for where Arsenal are. He's an asset to the club. They are going to have to try to get something from him [if they have to sell him]. I would be absolutely devested if he left. But you have to kind of think what he's thinking at the moment."

Aubameyang's contract at the Emirates Stadium will expire during the summer of 2021, and Arsenal simply cannot allow another star player to run down his contract.

In previous seasons, regardless of what has happened to the individual's career from then on, the Gunners have had to pay a big price, both on the pitch and in the board room after having to part ways with one of their prized assets for nothing.

Arsenal signed Aubameyang during the January transfer window of 2018 for a fee of £56 million [BBC Sport], even though he is 30 now, the North London club would still be able to command such a fee for the speedster because of his qualities.

During this campaign, he has played 24 Premier League games for a struggling Arsenal side, scored 15 goals and provided the one assist for his teammates [transfermarkt].

Added with that, he has also netted 58 goals in 93 matches for the Gunners, who have been stagnating ever since he walked through the doors, so his numbers are even more impressive.