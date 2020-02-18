'The next Aubameyang' - Some Arsenal fans rave over player who 'needs to be given a chance'

Folarin Balogun has been receiving plenty of praise after his impressive goal against Chelsea U23s last night.

After Arsenal's academy side failed to beat Chelsea U23s, losing 2-1 on Monday night - these Gooners were raving over Folarin Balogun.

The New York born centre-forward scored in the 16th minute to give the Gunners an early 1-0 lead, however, his side couldn't hold on and eventually lost 2-1.

Before the match, the 18-year-old had already scored seven goals in 13 Premier League 2 matches and Balogun had also registered four assists.

The centre-forward hasn't played for the senior Arsenal side this season but was on the bench for the EFL Cup game against Nottingham Forest.

However, despite Mikel Arteta's side beating Forest 4-0, Balogun failed to register any game time and was stuck on the bench.

In fact, the 18-year-old has never played for Arsenal's senior side. Perhaps the centre-forward will need to go on loan to a Championship side to gain some valuable first-team minutes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently the Gunners first-choice striker, scoring 15 goals in 24 Premier League starts.

The number of goals the Gabon international has scored will make it very tough for Balogun to try and force his way into the side.

Nevertheless, some of these Arsenal supporters were still adamant that the New York youngster should be given a chance in the first-team.

