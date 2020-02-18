The 2020 Coors Light advert song has caused a serious reaction on Twitter

The latest Coors Light advert is certainly an odd one.

Creating a memorable TV advert could arguably be considered an art form.

Somehow, you've got to make a video, no more than a few seconds long, that will get the viewer thinking about a certain product.

More often than not, the easiest way of doing this is by including a famous face or a well-known song in the advert in question.

While Coors Light used to go in for the former, with Jean-Claude Van Damme stealing the show, their 2020 advert has made use of the latter but what's the song in the new advert?

MORE MUSIC: The French Dispatch trailer song will leave you hooked

The 2020 Coors Light advert

Coors Light has always attempted to brand itself as the world's most refreshing beer and the latest attempt at getting that message across sees a speedo-wearing lunatic swimming through the snow on the side of an Alpine mountain.

The advert ends with our snow swimmer making his way to a mountain-top bar where he orders a Coors Light.

What's the song?

The song that plays during the Coors Light advert is Fresh by the up and coming group FooR who collaborated on the tune with Majestic and Dread MC.

Fresh can be found on FooR's album Friends of FooR.

What do viewers think of the ad?

It's safe to say that the reaction to the new Coors Light advert has been mixed to say the least.

One fan on Twitter said: "The tune on the new Coors Light advert is great."

While another disagreed, saying: "They were never going to top #VanDamme in all fairness"

Meanwhile, a lot of praise has come in for the song with one fan commenting on YouTube: "The tune is better than the ad."