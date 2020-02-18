Quick links

'Surely': Some Spurs fans think there's one decision Mourinho must make after latest news

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min faces a spell on the sidelines.

Son Heung-min was the hero on Sunday afternoon, scoring a last-gasp winner to help Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Villa Park.

However, the win may have now come at a big cost, as Spurs now face an extended period without their South Korean star.

Tottenham confirmed earlier today that Son has fractured his arm, meaning he will now be out for a number of weeks in a surprising blow.

Few even noticed anything wrong with Son on Sunday, so now learning that he will be missing for the next few games at the very least is a real shock.

Tottenham are already without Harry Kane, so losing Son too is an absolute disaster, with Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura now expected to carry the workload.

However, Spurs do have another striker in their ranks – 18-year-old talent Troy Parrott, who has yet to start a single game under Jose Mourinho.

Parrott has only made one start in all competitions for Spurs, and fans are now taking to Twitter to urge Mourinho to give him a chance with both Son and Kane missing.

Some believe that Mourinho 'surely' has to pick Parrott now, believing it's time for him to be considered for first-team football, even feeling that he should go straight into the side and start in Son's absence.

