Spurs predicted XI for Leipzig: Mourinho drops £50m man, as 23-year-old is recalled

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho before the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur are due to take on Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur and lkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham...

Tottenham Hotspur take on RB Leipzig on the back of victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Jose Mourinho is unlikely to want to make too many alterations to his side, as Spurs have a clear template to build from now.

But that does not mean that Mourinho won’t make any changes.

Spurs’s performance, particularly defensively, against Villa was far from perfect.

 

Eric Dier’s place could be under real threat, with Giovani Lo Celso likely to come back in.

Dier, who was once valued at £50 million (The Express), looked off the pace against Villa, while Lo Celso has shown real promise in recent weeks.

Lo Celso had only been back in training for two days ahead of Tottenham’s game against Villa, but with more practice time under his belt he should be fit to start in midweek.

And it seems likely that Mourinho will want to bring back the 23-year-old as soon as possible, as his passing ability and skill in possession means he has become a key player for Tottenham.

Another enforced change Mourinho will have to make is in attack, with Heung-Min Son now out injured.

Son is expected to miss weeks of action after damaging his arm, in a major blow for the Lilywhites, and it could be that Ryan Sessegnon is now handed a chance in a more attacking role. 

Spurs XI without Son for Leipzig

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

