Some Celtic fans stunned by ex-player's bold Rangers claim

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are trailing Old Firm rivals Celtic by 10 points.

Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Chesterfield at Sixfields on February 11, 2017 in Northampton, England.

Celtic fans on Twitter aren't having Gary Caldwell's claim about Rangers.

The former Hoops centre-back said on BBC Sportsound last night [17/02] that he feels Steven Gerrard potentially has a better first XI at his disposal than Neil Lennon does at Parkhead.

Celtic are 10 points clear of their bitter Old Firm rivals - who have a game in hand - but Rangers won the last meeting between the pair in December, their first win away to the Bhoys since 2010.

Caldwell said: "I think 1-11 Rangers are as good, or possibly even better than Celtic.

 

“They’ve proved the last two games because the cup final they outplayed them but couldn’t get it done and in the league game they outplayed them and won the game at Celtic Park."

But predictably, the comments haven't gone down well with those on the green half of the Glasgow divide.

It's a bold claim by Caldwell but, at the same time, it isn't as daft as it's being made to sound.

Going into the winter break, Rangers were only two points behind Lennon's side after winning at Parkhead and that certainly illustrates that they were a match for the treble Treble winners - at the time at least.

Gerrard's light Blues have dropped eight points since coming back, whereas Celtic have been relentless, winning every game across all competitions since losing to the Ibrox outfit.

The single biggest difference between both sides is mentality. One is brimming with experience of winning major honours, whereas the other - Rangers - simply don't have it and it's costing them.

Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell gives instructions at half time during the Reserve Match between Northampton Town and Chesterfield at Moulton College on August 21, 2017 in Northampton,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

