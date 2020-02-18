Some Celtic fans stunned by ex-player's bold Rangers claim

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are trailing Old Firm rivals Celtic by 10 points.

Celtic fans on Twitter aren't having Gary Caldwell's claim about Rangers.

The former Hoops centre-back said on BBC Sportsound last night [17/02] that he feels Steven Gerrard potentially has a better first XI at his disposal than Neil Lennon does at Parkhead.

Celtic are 10 points clear of their bitter Old Firm rivals - who have a game in hand - but Rangers won the last meeting between the pair in December, their first win away to the Bhoys since 2010.

Caldwell said: "I think 1-11 Rangers are as good, or possibly even better than Celtic.

“They’ve proved the last two games because the cup final they outplayed them but couldn’t get it done and in the league game they outplayed them and won the game at Celtic Park."

But predictably, the comments haven't gone down well with those on the green half of the Glasgow divide.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

1-11 rangers are nowhere near as good as Celtic. Fact. — Liam Baldry (@liam__1) February 18, 2020

Gary Caldwell has lost it — Paradise (@67HolyGrd) February 18, 2020

Next time Gary is on, please can you get him to do his combined 11 old firm team! I’m curious to see what his actually selection would be after those comments n if he’ll back it up! — John Whitelaw (@JWhitelaw88) February 18, 2020

What a load of rubbish.



How can any serious commentator say that? Jeez, dodged a bullet when he was overlooked for Scotland manager. — Paul Wedlock (@PaulWedlock) February 18, 2020

Nonsense — Stephen Craig (@craggy_inland) February 18, 2020

This guy is an advert for banning the header. — Wylde Anime (@Wylde_anime) February 17, 2020

Being an ex pro doesn’t make your opinion right. Look at his track record, not exactly outstanding is it. — Jock (@ootsider) February 18, 2020

It's a bold claim by Caldwell but, at the same time, it isn't as daft as it's being made to sound.

Going into the winter break, Rangers were only two points behind Lennon's side after winning at Parkhead and that certainly illustrates that they were a match for the treble Treble winners - at the time at least.

Gerrard's light Blues have dropped eight points since coming back, whereas Celtic have been relentless, winning every game across all competitions since losing to the Ibrox outfit.

The single biggest difference between both sides is mentality. One is brimming with experience of winning major honours, whereas the other - Rangers - simply don't have it and it's costing them.