Why TikTok's 'Skull Breaker Challenge' is one of the most dangerous viral trends yet

Has this latest viral TikTok trend taken things too far?

It would seem that one of the latest crazes from TikTok is a serious cause for concern as report after report rolls in of injuries linked to the Skull Breaker Challenge.

Ice Bucket, Gallon Smash, Kiki and Car Surfing are just some of the crazy challenges that the world has taken part in on social media. Now, the Skull Breaker Challenge is here and it reaches new levels of ridiculousness.

There's joining in with the latest craze and then there's risking your own life for some likes. So, what is the Skull Breaker Challenge on TikTok? And why is it so dangerous?

TikTok: What is the Skull Breaker Challenge?

The Skull Breaker Challenge involves three people (four if you count the person filming the challenge).

The three participants stand in a line next to one another. Then the middle person is told to jump in the air, and while they're mid-air, the people either side basically kick out their legs tripping the middle person up.

Normally, the prank ends in the middle person falling backwards onto the floor.

Why is the Skull Breaker so dangerous?

Because of the nature of the Skull Breaker Challenge, it, more often than not, sees one of its three participants land themselves on the floor.

Whether their head, neck or back cushions the landing, well, that's up to chance. But, throwing yourself from a standing position to the ground is never really the best idea.

A 2020 report from Distractify states that the challenge can cause serious injury. The article also outlined how a Bangkok policeman warned that anyone taking part in the challenge could face jail. However, laws in the UK and the USA are likely to differ from that of Thailand.

According to The Star: "A 16-year-old girl from Brazil lost her life after participating in the viral challenge last November, as per Correio Braziliense via AsiaOne."

How did the craze start?

The craze is said to have started out in South America. The Indian Express reported in 2020 that: "One of the first videos that went viral was shot in a school in Venezuela."

However, it's unknown who first came up with the viral challenge.

By the looks of things, many authorities all over the globe have already been alerted of the danger that the Skull Breaker Challenge poses, so with any hope, it will stop catching on among teenagers and young people very soon.

