Pundit explains change in Richarlison's performance under Ancelotti

The Brazilian has been in fine form this season but has he improved under Ancelotti?

Garth Crooks wrote in his column on the BBC about Everton's Richarlison and how his performances have changed under different managers.

The Toffees have done well since Carlo Ancelotti's appointment and are now in the hunt for a top-seven finish. Richarlison has been one of Everton's standout players and his performance against Crystal Palace earned him a place in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

Crooks was thoroughly impressed with Richarlison's display against the Eagles and the BBC pundit explained the difference in his performance compared to under his last three managers.

He said: "Under Carlo Ancelotti, Richarlison's performances appear much more focused than they were under Marco Silva, and he has more freedom for expression than under Duncan Ferguson. Three months ago I would have said a top-four place was out of the question for the Toffees. Now I'm not entirely sure."

One thing that has been common under all three managers is that Richarlison almost always managed to find the net.

The Brazilian now has 11 goals and four assists in all competitions and him, along with Calvert-Lewin, have been instrumental in bringing Everton into the conversation about a top-four finish.

The Toffees are only five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and with how poor the Blues have been in recent weeks, there is every chance of them slipping up further in the coming days.

However, a Europa League spot alone will be an extraordinary achievement for the Toffees considering where they were a couple of months ago.

Richarlison will play a big part in determining Everton's fate this season and if he continues the same kind of form, there is every chance that Ancelotti's men make it into the top-five.