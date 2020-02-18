Pundit claims that Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe reminded him of Liam Brady

That is some praise for Pepe who will have to do well to make as big a name as Brady did at Arsenal.

Garth Crooks wrote in his column on the BBC about Nicolas Pepe and how the Ivorian reminds him of an Arsenal legend.

Pepe put in one of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt against Newcastle United on Sunday. The Ivorian scored once and picked up two assists to help his side get back to winning ways.

The former Lille man's display against the Magpies earned him a spot in Garth Crooks' team of the week and the BBC pundit claimed that he reminded him of Arsenal great Liam Brady.

He said: "For the first time it looked like the Ivorian was running the show and I must say he looked impressive. The ball for Aubameyang to score was a beautifully flighted pass.

"There was also something about his game that reminded me of Liam Brady. I'm not sure if it was the way he carried himself or that left foot, but whatever it was it's one hell of a good sign," he said.

Brady only spent seven years as an Arsenal player and went down as one of the best to wear the red and white of the club.

The Irishman ranked eighth in Arsenal's 50 greatest players to represent the club and Pepe still has a lot to do to reach his level.

However, he has slowly started to find his feet as an Arsenal player and that can only be a good thing for Mikel Arteta and the Gunners fans.

Arsenal fans will hope that the Ivorian keeps up the same level of performances from now until the end of the season to give the club the best chance of making it into the Champions League next season.