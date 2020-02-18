Norwich City's Todd Cantwell calls Sadio Mane's goal 'frightening'

Mane broke the deadlock on Saturday to give Liverpool the win against Norwich.

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell spoke to the club's official website about their heartbreaking loss against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Canaries did well for most of the game and stayed in the clash for 78 minutes but Sadio Mane's brilliant control and finish gave Liverpool all three points.

The loss puts Norwich under more pressure than they already were. Daniel Farke's side are bottom of the Premier League and are seven points away from safety with just 12 games left to play.

Cantwell hailed Norwich's resilience but bemoaned the fact that they couldn't stop Mane's 'frightening' goal in the dying minutes of the game.

He said: "The resilience we’ve shown at home is something positive we can take but it’s a shame we’ve got nothing to show for it again. It’s been a bit of a reoccurring event."

"The way Sadio Mane takes that out of the air and the way he snaps at it with his weaker foot is frightening. We knew we were up against some of the best players in the world. Any sniff of a chance and you’ve got a horrible feeling they’re going to take it," he said.

Mane has been immense for Liverpool this season. The Senegalese international has bailed the Reds out on more than one occasion and the winner at Carrow Road extended his tally to 16 goals for the season.

Cantwell, on the other hand, has been one of Norwich's best players this season. The youngster's performances have linked him with a move to Liverpool (the Athletic) but the Independent claimed yesterday that he is not an active target of the club.

The Norwich man will have to keep his head down and continue his good work at Carrow Road. If he can impress further till the end of the season, he could well find himself at Liverpool or another big club in the summer.