Nicholas claims that Spurs' defence is the worst Mourinho has ever had

Only Everton and Chelsea have conceded more goals in the top 10 than Tottenham.

Charlie Nicholas wrote in his column on Sky Sports about Jose Mourinho and why he is in an awkward place as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Tottenham take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week on the back of three consecutive wins in the Premier League.

This is the first time this season where Spurs have won three games on the bounce in the league and are now fifth in the table.

Jose Mourinho will definitely be proud of his side's results but he will know there has been an element of luck in each of their last three games that has helped them get over the line.

Former Arsenal star Charlie Nicholas has claimed that Tottenham's defence is the worst Mourinho has ever had to deal with, which has put him in an awkward position.

He said: "They did not deserve to beat Southampton. They did not deserve it against Aston Villa. Mistakes were given to them and they took advantage, but they are getting results."

"Jose Mourinho's face is no disguise for the way they are performing. Including Manchester United, he has not dealt with a worse defence, in terms of understanding what the shape and what the demands are. He just has to see what happens. If he upsets them, it could be a long way back. He is caught in an awkward place," he said.

Mourinho has a lot of work to do on his side's defence but it will be difficult for him to change much before the end of the season. Spurs have kept just three clean sheets in the league since the Portuguese took over.

The game against Leipzig will not be easy with both Timo Werner and Patrik Schick being in top form. Tottenham will have to prioritize this defence in the summer but, for now, they just need to trust Mourinho's expertise.