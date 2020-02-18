'Similar to Stewart Downing': Ex-Sunderland player is shining at his new club

League One Sunderland dumped Aiden McGeady in January but the Irishman is already making his mark at Championship strugglers Charlton Athletic.

Aiden McGeady is slowly getting back to his mercurial best after leaving Sunderland for Charlton Athletic with Addicks team-mate Adam Matthews comparing the winger to Stewart Downing, speaking to London News Online.

The ability of the former Celtic, Everton and Spartak Moscow star has never been in doubt.

But it was apparently his attitude which rubbed up Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson the wrong way. Shortly after being spotted frequenting a certain fast-food joint following a dismal loss at Gillingham, the Black Cats coach made it clear that McGeady had no future at the Stadium of Light (The Mail).

The 33-year-old joined Charlton on loan late in the January transfer window, reuniting him with former Sunderland right-back Matthews.

And Lee Bowyer’s relegation-threatened side will be praying that McGeady can replicate the impact Downing has made at Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers as they look to avoid the drop.

“He is similar to [Stewart] Downing – he has played at a high level his whole career,” the Wales international said.

“That can only help as we’ve got a young squad. You saw glimpses today of what he can do.”

The evergreen Downing is two years older than McGeady but he is proving that age is just a number in the second tier. The former Middlesbrough talisman set up both goals in Blackburn’s 2-0 win at the Valley on Saturday, taking his tally to seven assists for the season.

Sunderland supporters might have been concerned when Parkinson dumped the most naturally gifted footballer in League One but, so far, the risk has paid off. Chris Maguire and Lynden Gooch have stepped up in sensational fashion with the rampant Wearsiders now just three points off top spot.