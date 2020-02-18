Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'See you very soon': Some Everton fans excited by what 26-year-old has tweeted

John Verrall
Andre Gomes (L) of Everton and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissan challenge for the ball during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Everton FC at Craven Cottage on April 13, 2019 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes could make his comeback to fitness sooner than expected.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Andre Gomes during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on March 28, 2019 in Halewood, England.

Everton fans are excited after Andre Gomes suggested that his return is not far off.

Gomes has missed a huge chunk of the season so far after fracturing his leg in a horrific injury last year.

 

Everton have missed Gomes in his absence, as the midfielder is arguably their most talented player in his position.

And his latest tweet has provided Everton fans with further encouragement that his comeback is not far off.

When Gomes was ruled out it was initially expected that he would miss the rest of campaign with injury.

However, Gomes has now featured for Everton’s under-23 side and looks set to make a return quicker than anticipated.

That is great news for Everton, who have been in impressive form under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees have climbed the table quickly, and now have genuine hopes that a push for the top four could be a possibility.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch