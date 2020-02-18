'See you very soon': Some Everton fans excited by what 26-year-old has tweeted

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes could make his comeback to fitness sooner than expected.

Everton fans are excited after Andre Gomes suggested that his return is not far off.

Gomes has missed a huge chunk of the season so far after fracturing his leg in a horrific injury last year.

Everton have missed Gomes in his absence, as the midfielder is arguably their most talented player in his position.

And his latest tweet has provided Everton fans with further encouragement that his comeback is not far off.

When Gomes was ruled out it was initially expected that he would miss the rest of campaign with injury.

However, Gomes has now featured for Everton’s under-23 side and looks set to make a return quicker than anticipated.

That is great news for Everton, who have been in impressive form under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees have climbed the table quickly, and now have genuine hopes that a push for the top four could be a possibility.