Roy Keane shares what he's noticed about Mourinho's body language at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur's chances of securing a Champions League spot at the end of the season increased during these past few days.

Roy Keane has shared that he's noticed from Jose Mourinho's body language that it seems as though he has got his 'spark back' at Tottenham Hotspur.

Whilst speaking to Monday Night Football on Sky Sports Premier League (17/02/2020 at 19:05 pm), Keane praised Tottenham for their 'huge result' at Villa Park on Sunday.

Mourinho's men scored in the dying minutes of the game against the relegation-threatened side when Heung-Min Son pounced on a mistake from Bjorn Engels, which edged Spurs closer to a Champions League finish.

Added with that, Chelsea's defeat to Manchester United last night has also helped their cause, and Manchester City's European ban has seemingly opened up the fifth spot to provide Champions League football at the end of the season.

“I think the season starts now for these teams chasing the top four,” Keane told MNF. “They look as if they have a spring in their steps again. It was a huge result over the weekend.

“And even looking at Mourinho's body language, he looks like he has got his spark back. Listen, you can analyse the defending [for Son's winner] with the coach or whatnot, it was brutal!

“But it was a huge victory. And for some reason, you score late in the game, it's a huge momentum turner and of course with Chelsea coming up. Spurs look back in the zone, considering they are still missing their best player Kane. It looks like one or two bits they have done in the transfer window has given them a bit more energy.”

Spurs are now one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table, and they can overtake their rivals on Saturday lunchtime if they secure all three points at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho has returned to Chelsea as Manchester United boss and has brought his added drama to the party, and now he will return as the main man in Spurs' dugout, which will add even more spice to the occasion.

Moments like this are built for Mourinho, who has thrived on these occasions before and is the reason why Spurs pushed for his signature in the first place.