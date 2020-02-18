Roy Keane criticises Arsenal's celebrations against Newcastle

The Irishman feels the way the Gunners celebrated the victory was over the top.





Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane criticised Arsenal's players for celebrating too much after their 4-0 victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

Keane, speaking on Sky Sports, via the Daily Mail, said that the reaction to Alexandre Lacazette's goal and the comfortable win was too much.

On the celebrations, Keane said: "That was way over the top. I thought they were 10 points clear at the top of the league the way they were celebrating at the end.

"Forget Arsenal. You've beaten Newcastle 4-0. Ridiculous."





Obviously the celebrations which greeted Lacazette's goal were far bigger than would usually be expected for the fourth goal of a 4-0 win, because it broke his goal drought.

That's actually a good thing; Lacazette's team mates were clearly elated for him that he had managed to find the back of the net.

Goal droughts are hard for strikers in terms of confidence, especially in the era of 24/7 scrutiny so that release of emotion was actually good to see.

In terms of the broader celebrations, Keane is obviously right in terms of the message that beating Newcastle at home - although the two sides were level on points at kick off - shouldn't be a cause for great jubilation for a club like Arsenal.

They just need to build on that platform and ensure they don't think one cruising win equals turning a corner.



