'Ridiculous': Some Spurs fans are furious after last night's game, and Roy Keane agrees

Tottenham Hotspur fans were left baffled by an incident during Chelsea v Manchester United.

Manchester United claimed a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Monday night, but Harry Maguire's role in the victory has been shrouded in controversy.

The Red Devils took a first half lead through Anthony Martial, before Maguire powered home a header from a Bruno Fernandes corner to seal the win.

Yet whether Maguire should have still been on the pitch to score that second goal has become a hot debate amongst fans and pundits in the aftermath of the game.

In the first half, Maguire was caught in a tangle on the touchline with Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, and appeared to kick out at the Belgian.

Batshuayi went down and some of the Chelsea bench were calling for a red card, but Maguire wasn't even booked, and VAR didn't intervene at all.

It was a situation somewhat similar to another Chelsea incident in December, as Son Heung-min was sent off for Tottenham Hotspur having kicked out at Antonio Rudiger.

There really wasn't much difference between the two incidents, so Son being given a straight red card and Maguire given absolutely nothing – before then going on to score the winning goal – has left fans baffled.

Even Roy Keane, speaking on Sky Sports (17/02, 20:55), suggested that Maguire should have been sent off because Son was too, calling for consistency given the similarity of the incidents.

“He’s very lucky, a lucky boy,” said Keane. “He definitely kicks out. He’s a lucky, lucky boy. I think it’s a red card. If we look at Son one, I think Harry Maguire’s personality has helped him, I think they do look at the package and think ‘is he a nasty type of player?’. Yes, of course, (you could say the same about Son), even though he’d been sent off a couple of weeks before that for a tackle up at Goodison, but the argument all day will the consistency, because if Son was sent off, then really Maguire should be sent off for the same,” he added.

Tottenham fans have been taking to Twitter to share their anger at the situation, claiming it's one rule for one club or player and another rule for another, with supporters not seeing any difference in the two incidents, as the word 'ridiculous' was used on a number of occasions...

How was son’s against Chelsea a red and that one isn’t — ‏ً (@MikeyTHFC) February 17, 2020

Son got a red card for what Maguire just did — Huw (@hm_thfc) February 17, 2020

SON GOT SENT OFF FOR THE EXACT SAME THING LMAO — Hamid (@HamidTHFC) February 17, 2020

Haha Maguire getting a free pass from something Son got sent off for #VAR #CHEMUN #THFC — MOURA'S LEFT FOOT (@collinst26) February 17, 2020

how has maguire not been sent off , yet son did? — matty (@MattyTHFC99) February 17, 2020

Tell me the difference between what Son and Maguire did.. clearly a movement of the boot in to the player. One rule for one, one rule for another. #var #thfc #CHEMUN — Alex (@VOD88056105) February 17, 2020

So Son gets a red card for kicking out but Maguire gets nothing — Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) February 17, 2020

How isn’t that a red? It’s worse than what son did? — Jack (@Jack_thfc93) February 17, 2020

Literally did the same thing as Son and gets nothing https://t.co/radUdD5l82 — Carla (@carlaTHFC) February 17, 2020

Son does it, gets sent off

Maguire does it, not even looked at



VAR needs to be more consistent. Maguire should’ve been sent off for that imo — Joe (@JblincoTHFC) February 17, 2020

Wasn't Son sent off for doing similar to Harry Maguire?



All we want is consistency. #COYS #THFC — Nick Davison (@nick_davison10) February 17, 2020

Son got sent off for the exact same thing https://t.co/K4i3NQdEmG — Simon Crispino (@SimonTHFC9983) February 17, 2020

I mean, I would obviously prefer United to win - but what is the point of VAR? The inconsistency is utterly ridiculous.



Maguire shouldn’t be on the field and he’s just scored the second.



Son gets sent-off for a worse offence. It’s appalling. — Nick. (@NickHarden92) February 17, 2020

Son gets a red card for the same thing Maguire just did. No VAR intervention to send him off. Ridiculous. @SkySportsMNF — The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) February 17, 2020

Son got sent off for exactly the same thing as Maguire has just done... #ridiculous — Matt (@mange1990) February 17, 2020

How is that not a red for Maguire?! What’s the difference between that and Son’s ?! Ridiculous... Basicly just depends what mood #VAR is in #CHEMUN — Cos1882 (@CNK82) February 17, 2020

I'm sorry how does harry Maguire get away with that ?

No point having VAR if it's not going to be used for incidents like that.



Son red card justified

Maguire no red is just ridiculous. — sportmad&yidcrazylee (@sportsmadme) February 17, 2020

Maguire is so lucky. Son kicks out and it’s reviewed by VAR Maguire does the same thing and nothing. The inconsistency of VAR is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/blP9yUNBcJ — Hols (@HollieAgombar) February 17, 2020