Reported Aston Villa striker target scores yet again amid Crystal Palace confusion

Aston Villa have been linked with Alexander Sorloth.

Aston Villa will be encouraged by the early performances of new signing Mbwana Samatta, who has shown promising signs since arriving in January.

Borja Baston appears to be a stop-gap until Wesley returns from injury, and it would be little surprise to see Villa splash the cash for one more striker in the summer.

Villa are already being linked with strikers for the summer, and one of them is something of an eyebrow-raiser in Alexander Sorloth, with Aksam reporting their interest this month.

Sorloth, 24, is on loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace, having scored just once in 20 games for Palace following a 2018 move from Midtjylland.

The Norwegian hitman has shown his quality in Turkey though, and scored yet again on Sunday as Trabzonspor beat Sivasspor 2-1, with Sorloth bagging the early opener.

That takes Sorloth to 17 goals in 21 league games, whilst he has also notched six assists too, with his superb season in front of goal continuing.

Villa may well be impressed that Sorloth's goalscoring form is continuing, but Aksam's report suggested that Palace have been desperately trying to stop Trabzonspor from activating their purchase clause this summer.

Sorloth still has more than a year left on his loan spell in Turkey, but with confusion over his Palace future and Villa lurking, his future is uncertain – but he's not letting that stop him from scoring.