Reported Aston Villa striker target scores yet again amid Crystal Palace confusion

Sorloth of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Kasimpasa in Trabzon, Turkey on January 19, 2020.
Aston Villa have been linked with Alexander Sorloth.

Sorloth (R) of Trabzonspor in action during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Demir Grup Sivasspor in Trabzon, Turkey on February 16, 2020.

Aston Villa will be encouraged by the early performances of new signing Mbwana Samatta, who has shown promising signs since arriving in January.

Borja Baston appears to be a stop-gap until Wesley returns from injury, and it would be little surprise to see Villa splash the cash for one more striker in the summer.

Villa are already being linked with strikers for the summer, and one of them is something of an eyebrow-raiser in Alexander Sorloth, with Aksam reporting their interest this month.

 

Sorloth, 24, is on loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace, having scored just once in 20 games for Palace following a 2018 move from Midtjylland.

The Norwegian hitman has shown his quality in Turkey though, and scored yet again on Sunday as Trabzonspor beat Sivasspor 2-1, with Sorloth bagging the early opener.

That takes Sorloth to 17 goals in 21 league games, whilst he has also notched six assists too, with his superb season in front of goal continuing.

Sorloth (L) of Trabzonspor reacts during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce in Trabzon, Turkey on February 1, 2020.

Villa may well be impressed that Sorloth's goalscoring form is continuing, but Aksam's report suggested that Palace have been desperately trying to stop Trabzonspor from activating their purchase clause this summer.

Sorloth still has more than a year left on his loan spell in Turkey, but with confusion over his Palace future and Villa lurking, his future is uncertain – but he's not letting that stop him from scoring.

Sorloth of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Kasimpasa in Trabzon, Turkey on January 19, 2020.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

