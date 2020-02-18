Report: Tottenham Hotspur preparing £18k-a-week wage rise for 20-year-old

Spurs youngster Japhet Tanganga is looking set for a new contract worth £20k-a-week.

Japhet Tanganga must be impressing not only the fans but Jose Mourinho too, as the 20-year-old looks set for a massive wage rise.

After just three Premier League appearances, Tanganga could see his wages go up to 10 times the amount agreed in his original contract.

According to Daily Mirror: "His [Japhet Tanganga's] form could also land him a new bumper pay rise, with Spurs preparing a new £20,000-a-week contract - a stark improvement on his current £2k-a-week wages."

The Spurs youngster plays as a full-back in Mourinho's system, both left and right, this versatility is a very valuable asset for a 20-year-old player to have.

We've seen players like Stuart Dallas from Leeds United use his versatility in order to gain him much more game time than he would usually get - playing eight different positions so far this season under Marcelo Bielsa.

Obviously, Tanganga isn't as versatile as Dallas, but it's still handy to have a player willing to try out new roles in a squad.

In the three league outings the 20-year-old has had for Spurs, Whoscored have given the youngster an average rating of 7.44/10.

Which would imply that the full-back is yet to have a bad match under Mourinho, but you would expect his levels to drop if he was playing every week.

However, Tanganga has played against some tough sides in the league, playing against Liverpool, Watford and Manchester City.