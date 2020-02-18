Report: Tottenham could replace veteran with £12.5m player who is 15 years younger

Jose Mourinho will need a new goalkeeper soon with Michel Vorm's contract at Premier League giants Spurs expiring - Altay Bayindir is a reported target.

£12.5 million-rated Feyenoord goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is expected to replace Michel Vorm in North London when the veteran's Tottenham Hotspur contract expires in the summer, according to Fotomac.

By the time we reach the business point of Euro 2020, a Premier League giant will be hard at work scouring the market for a new goalkeeper.

36-year-old Vorm returned to Spurs in October on a short-term deal but the experienced Dutchman is set to become a free agent once again at the end of the campaign.

And, given that the former Swansea star has not made a single appearance since returning to the Premier League giants, it seems unlikely that he would be happy to spend another season on the sidelines in the autumn of his career.

According to reports on the continent, Tottenham have identified a goalkeeper 15 years his junior as Vorm’s potential successor.

Bayindir has exploded onto the scene at Super Lig giants Fenerbahce this season and, with a £12.5 million price-tag on his head (Fotospor), he wouldn’t cost a bomb.

The 21-year-old will more than likely be forced to give up guaranteed regular first-team football to join last year’s Champions League runners-up, though the prospect of learning from Hugo Lloris and playing under Jose Mourinho should appeal.

And it remains to be seen what Tottenham’s interest in Bayindir means for Paulo Gazzaniga. The Argentina international hasn’t been seen since Lloris returned from injury and, at the age of 28, is he still content with life as a back-up?