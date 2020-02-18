Quick links

Report offers update on Newcastle's £35m transfer pursuit as saga turns bizarre

Boubakary Soumare of Lille OSC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 5, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.
Newcastle United are now unlikely to go for Boubakary Soumare again in the summer.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United are unlikely to make a new bid for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare this summer.

It's claimed that the Magpies had a huge bid of £35million accepted for Soumare in January, with Steve Bruce looking to make a big splash to bolster his midfield.

However, Soumare rejected the move, despite Newcastle organising travel for the midfielder to come to Tyneside for talks about joining.

 

Later reports from Foot Mercato suggested that Soumare was instead hoping to join Liverpool or Manchester United, but his situation is now becoming bizarre.

Lille have left Soumare out of their side since he rejected Newcastle, seemingly punishing him for his decision as Lille missed out on big money.

Newcastle are now thought to be moving on from Soumare, and are unlikely to make a new move for the Frenchman at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has been touted for a huge future and even been compared to Paul Pogba, having impressed with his ability as a box-to-box midfielder, possessing strong technical ability alongside strength and mobility.

Soumare would have been a hugely exciting addition to the Newcastle midfield, but it now seems that Steve Bruce and co are giving up on signing him, despite his time at Lille seemingly coming to an end.

