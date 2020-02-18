Quick links

Report: Newcastle to watch £8.1m Crystal Palace player this weekend, clause in place for summer move

Roy Hodgson, Manager of Crystal Palace looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on February 01, 2020 in London, United...
Newcastle United are among the latest batch of teams to be credited with an interest in the 22-goal Crystal Palace player.

Sorloth of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Kasimpasa in Trabzon, Turkey on January 19, 2020.

Newcastle United are among the clubs that will travel to Istanbul this weekend to scout a Crystal Palace player, according to Fotospor.

Newcastle, along with AS Monaco and Brighton & Hove Albion, are said to be 'closely interested' in the loaned-out Palace striker Alexander Sörloth, who has already been linked with a move to Aston Villa.

Sörloth has scored or assisted 28 goals in 33 games for Trabzonspor this season - 18 more than he managed in 20 Eagles appearances.

 

It is claimed that Trabzonspor, who face Besiktas on Saturday, have a clause to turn the Norwegian's two-year loan deal permanent this summer.

And it remains to be seen how Newcastle's interest would affect that.

But, in an interview with VG in January, the Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson conceded that his side 'have to live with' their decision to lend him out for such a long period of time.

It is possible that Trabzonspor could press ahead with Sörloth's signing, before selling him to another club, such as Newcastle, for profit.

It is unclear how much Sörloth would cost the Turkish side, though Palace are reported to have paid £8.1 million to sign him from FC Midtjylland in January 2018.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

