Report: Newcastle to watch £8.1m Crystal Palace player this weekend, clause in place for summer move

Newcastle United are among the latest batch of teams to be credited with an interest in the 22-goal Crystal Palace player.

Newcastle United are among the clubs that will travel to Istanbul this weekend to scout a Crystal Palace player, according to Fotospor.

Newcastle, along with AS Monaco and Brighton & Hove Albion, are said to be 'closely interested' in the loaned-out Palace striker Alexander Sörloth, who has already been linked with a move to Aston Villa.

Sörloth has scored or assisted 28 goals in 33 games for Trabzonspor this season - 18 more than he managed in 20 Eagles appearances.

It is claimed that Trabzonspor, who face Besiktas on Saturday, have a clause to turn the Norwegian's two-year loan deal permanent this summer.

And it remains to be seen how Newcastle's interest would affect that.

But, in an interview with VG in January, the Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson conceded that his side 'have to live with' their decision to lend him out for such a long period of time.

It is possible that Trabzonspor could press ahead with Sörloth's signing, before selling him to another club, such as Newcastle, for profit.

It is unclear how much Sörloth would cost the Turkish side, though Palace are reported to have paid £8.1 million to sign him from FC Midtjylland in January 2018.