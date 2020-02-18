Report: Midfielder snubs £48k-a-week deal claims Ancelotti has called him about Everton reunion

Everton have been linked with Napoli midfielder Allan.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli midfielder Allan has snubbed a new deal worth €3million-a-year as a summer move continues to look likely.

It's claimed that Allan is unhappy at Napoli, but Aurelio De Laurentiis blocked him from leaving both last summer and in January, despite Allan trying to force a move to Inter Milan.

Napoli have allegedly thrown an improved contract his way, offering to bump his wages up from around £32,000-a-week to £48,000-a-week – but he has rejected the offer because Napoli wanted to include a release clause worth up to €70million (£58million).

Allan looks set to leave this summer, with Gennaro Gattuso unhappy with his lack of effort in training, whilst both Inter and Paris Saint-Germain could be interested.

This news may be of interest to Everton, as Tuttomercatoweb reported in January that Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti called Allan to discuss a possible reunion at Goodison Park.

Gianluca Di Marzio also claimed Ancelotti's interest in reuniting with the Brazilian at Everton, with Allan believed to be interested in a move to the Premier League.

Ancelotti got the best out of Allan at Napoli, and whilst he is now 29, he still has more than enough left in the tank to be a major upgrade to the Everton midfield.

He may be diminutive at 5ft 9in tall, but Allan is a wrecking ball in midfield, possessing exceptional stamina and work rate alongside defensive ability both in terms of positioning and tackling, while he's also strong and impressive on the ball.

Allan is an impressive box-to-box midfielder, offering something a little different to the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andre Gomes and even Fabian Delph, and Everton may well be interested in learning that Allan has snubbed a new deal with Napoli ahead of a potential summer exit.