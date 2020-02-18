Report: Liverpool concerned about £50m striker, Klopp and Edwards want him on one condition

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Timo Werner.

According to The Independent, Liverpool have concerns about whether RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner would be happy with an initial bit-part role at Anfield.

It's claimed that the Reds are interested in signing Werner, but have yet to engage in negotiations with Leipzig about a potential summer deal for him.

There is some level of concern about whether Werner would be happy to sit on the bench to begin with, having become a star in German football.

Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards would only pursue a deal if they are given encouragement that Werner will accept being on the bench to begin with.

That's a big condition to put in place for a striker that would cost £50million due to a release clause in his deal, whilst he has scored 20 goals in 22 Bundesliga games this season and is Germany's leading striker.

Yet this is how Klopp tends to work. Andrew Robertson and Fabinho are two notable examples of players who didn't play all that much to begin with, but ended up winning big roles at Anfield.

Klopp usually expects new signings to work hard and fight for their places rather than walking straight into the side, and with Roberto Firmino at the club, Werner walking straight in isn't likely.

So now, a move for Werner may depend on the striker's attitude. If he's ready to work hard and accept time on the bench, a move to Liverpool may be on – if not, a move to Anfield seems unlikely.