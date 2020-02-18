Report: City now want £50m star who was hoping for Liverpool move

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Timo Werner, but Manchester City appear to have joined the race.

According to the Daily Express, Manchester City now want to sign Timo Werner, ahead of Liverpool.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with the striker, who is thought to be on Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist.

BILD have already suggested that Werner wants a move to Liverpool, but City’s interest complicates matters.

City, of course, may no longer be able to offer Werner Champions League football for the next two years - but they have traditionally paid higher wages than Liverpool.

Whether that will be enough to turn Werner’s head remains to be seen.

The German international, who has a £50 million release clause in his contract (BILD), has been a prolific scorer in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig, where he has netted 20 goals in 22 matches.

His route into either Liverpool’s or City’s starting line-ups would not be easy though.

Liverpool have Roberto Firmino leading the line, and he is such a vital cog in their system, due to his link-up play and work-rate.

City, meanwhile, have Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus competing for places up-front, and the pair remain two of the finest strikers in the Premier League.