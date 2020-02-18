Report: Arsenal starlet set for imminent departure, he'll replace £21m Spain star

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly set to lose Robbie Burton to Croatian leaders Dinamo Zagreb - is he the new Dani Olmo?

Robbie Burton is set for an imminent move away from Arsenal, according to Sportske Novosti, with the Gunners youngster on the verge of becoming Dani Olmo’s replacement at Dinamo Zagreb.

The prospect of a looming transfer window would have many a Dinamo fan waking up in cold sweats a few weeks ago. But, by the time February arrived, the current Croatian league leaders had only lost one of their two attacking stars.

While Spain international Olmo sealed a £21 million move to Bundesliga challengers RB Leipzig, top scorer Mislav Orsic stayed in the capital despite incessant speculation linking him with a move to England.

And, according to reports, Dinamo are on the verge of snapping up Olmo’s successor, though replacing a fleet-footed schemer with eight goals and eight assists in the first half of the season will be easier said than done.

Gunners starlet Burton is closing in on a shock move, arriving at the Stadion Maksimir on Monday night to put the finishing touches on his Arsenal departure.

The technically gifted Welshman is currently the captain of Arsenal’s U23 side and caught the eye of former head coach Unai Emery in pre-season, earning the Spaniard’s praise after an eye-catching display against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup.

But Burton has struggled to force his way into the club’s first-team plans ever since. The 20-year-old has been included in Arsenal’s matchday squad once all season – and he didn’t even get off the bench during the 5-0 EFL Cup thrashing of Nottingham Forest.

And for all those questioning his decision to leave a European giant behind to sign for Dinamo Zagreb, it worked out rather well for ex-Barcelona starlet Olmo.