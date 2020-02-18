Report: Arsenal set to sell one of Ljungberg's favourites for just £800k

Croatian leaders Dinamo Zagreb are reportedly set to raid Premier League giants Arsenal for highly-rated Robbie Burton.

Arsenal U23 skipper Robbie Burton is set to leave the Emirates for just £800,000, according to Football London, as the youngster closes in on a move to Dinamo Zagreb.

Less than a year ago, the greatest Welsh midfielder of his generation bid farewell to life in North London, joining Juventus on a free transfer when his contract expired.

And, eight months on, Burton is set to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Aaron Ramsey, a player he has been compared to so frequently during his 14-year spell in the Arsenal academy.

Sportske Novosti broke the shock news on Monday night, claiming that the highly-rated schemer has arrived at Dinamo Zagreb’s Maksimir Stadium having agreed a move to the Croatian league leaders.

Arsenal supporters will undoubtedly be a little disappointed to see one of the club’s most talented youngsters heading for the exit, with the reserve team captain having caught the eye in pre-season during an International Champions Cup clash with Bayern Munich.

And, with Football London reporting that Burton’s departure is set to land Arsenal a windfall of just £800,000, questions will certainly be asked.

Youth coach Freddie Ljungberg is a huge fan of a player he handed the armband to at U23 level and it remains to be seen whether the Swede tried to convince Burton to bide his time at the Emirates and wait for an opportunity to present itself.

Burton is expected to step into the shoes of Dani Olmo over in Zagreb. Dinamo lost their influential Spain international to RB Leipzig in a £21 million deal in January.