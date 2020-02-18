When does the new Operation Void Edge for Rainbow Six Siege come out? Year 5 roadmap explained!

A look at when the new Operation Void Edge is slated to come out for Rainbow Six Siege, as well as an explanation of its Year 5 roadmap.

Ubisoft has recently announced that Rainbow Six Siege will be a launch title for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but before it lands on next-gen consoles its Year 5 will have already commenced. Here you'll find when the new Operation Void Edge is slated to come out, as well as discover everything that has been revealed in the Year 5 roadmap.

One of the most appealing aspects of Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 is its Lara Ash Croft Elite skin that represents Tomb Raider far better than any recent Square Enix game.

However, in addition to this rebirth of a Tomb Raider that is actually stylish, cool, and larger than life, there's also plenty more look forward to as revealed by the Year 5 roadmap.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 roadmap

The Year 5 and 6 roadmaps for Rainbow Six Siege have been revealed.

Details about Year 6 are understandably more scarce so this article will strictly focus on the Year 5 roadmap for Rainbow Six Siege.

Year 5 will be a transitional year for Ubisoft to the new seasonal template they plan to fully implement in Year 6, so Year 5 will be half familiar and half new in its release of content.

Year 5 Season 1:

Two new operators

Oregon map rework

1 Event + arcade playlist

Year 5 Season 2:

Two new operators

House map rework

1 Event + arcade playlist

Year 5 Season 3:

One new operator

Skyscraper map rework

Core gameplay and reworks

1 Event + arcade playlist

Year 5 Season 4:

One new operator

Chalet map rework

Core gameplay and reworks

1 Event + arcade playlist

Rainbow Six Siedge Operation Void Edge - new Operators

Two new Operators in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge will be Iana and Oryx.

Operator Iana is an Attacker who can deploy a usable clone of herself, meanwhile Oryx is a muscular Defender who can Remah Dash against enemies and walls.

Below you'll find Ubisoft's description for each Operator:

Iana

"Born under an auspicious star, Specialist Nienke “Iana” Meijer has always known she would set foot on another world. A consummate dreamer and practised pragmatist, her greatest challenge has been convincing the world that her flights of fancy are not only possible, but practical… "

Oryx

"While his past remains a mystery, Saif “Oryx” Al Hadid’s present is one of extraordinary finesse. While unassuming in everyday life, he is capable of physical feats long considered impossible. Calm, collected, yet impenetrable, he embodies the axiom that still waters do, indeed, run deep…"

When does the new Operation for Rainbow Six Siege come out?

The new Operation Void Edge for Rainbow Six Siege is scheduled to come out in March 2020 when Year 5 starts.

No concrete launch date has been announced as of writing, but this is the release window for when the new operation should be coming out as shared by Ubisoft.

Ubisoft additionally notes that Year 4 Pass owners will be rewarded with 600 R6 Credits, plus two Legendary and three Epic Alpha Packs for renewing their Pass for Year 5.