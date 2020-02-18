Pundit lays into Tottenham, claims Spurs are dying a slow death under Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur beat Stan Collymore's old side on Sunday.

The former Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are 'dying a slow death' under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham climbed to fifth in the Premier League after beating Villa 3-2 on Sunday - and are now in pole position to take Manchester City's place in next season's Champions League if the Citizens' ban remains in place.

Spurs reached the final of Europe's premier club competition last term, but suffered a poor start to 2019/20, culminating in Mauricio Pochettino's sacking.

The Londoners were 14th at the time of the Argentine's dismissal and 11 points off the Champions League places.

But despite their rise under Mourinho's management, Collymore does not believe that Tottenham are improving.

"Tottenham were poor against Aston Villa and I just don't think they have progressed since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino," the 49-year-old wrote in his column for The Daily Mirror on Tuesday (page 45).

"I know people will say they are without Harry Kane but they still have Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-min and Co, and they just seemed reactive.

"I didn't see the flow of a Pochettino team going through the gears or the pressing.

"They aren't kicking on under Mourinho but rather going backwards and dying a slow death."

Tottenham could have been 2-0 down against Aston Villa but recovered from going a goal down to take a 2-1 lead into half-time, which should have perhaps have been extended.

Villa equalised after the break but a defensive mistake allowed Son to steal the points in stoppage time.

Tottenham fans - let us know what you make of the former Aston Villa man's comments?