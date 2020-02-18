'Poor player': Carragher claims player Villa & Newcastle reportedly wanted isn't very good

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi was wanted by both Aston Villa and Newcastle United during the January transfer window.

Jamie Carragher has suggested on Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that reported Newcastle United and Aston Villa target Michy Batshuayi is a ‘poor player’.

Batshuayi was given a rare start up-front for Chelsea last night, but he badly struggled in their 2-0 defeat against Manchester United.

The striker failed to make any sort of positive impact on the game, as Frank Lampard’s side fell to defeat.

And Villa and Newcastle may have been watching on thinking that they had a lucky escape, after making attempts to sign Batshuayi in the January transfer window.

Carragher said: “The difference Giroud made when he came on was night and day. Batshuayi is a poor player, Giroud has shown in the past he’s a good player.”

The Daily Express reported how Newcastle and Villa were both keen on Batshuayi last month.

The Sun suggest that Villa even made contact with Chelsea over landing the forward, but Dean Smith’s side were put off by his asking price.

Villa ended up signing both Mbwana Samatta and Borja Baston to strengthen their striking options instead, but Newcastle failed to complete the purchase of a new number nine last month.