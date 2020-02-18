Player admits 'heart sank' over rumour about 7-figure Celtic star and Newcastle United

Alex Bruce was alleged to have talked up Celtic's Odsonne Edouard to his dad, Steve, the Newcastle United manager.

The Newcastle United manager's son has clarified comments he made about the Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Alex Bruce revealed in an interview with Football Insider last week that he had spoken to his dad, Steve, about Edouard.

Subscribe

The younger Bruce is alleged to have said: "We’ll see.



"When you think of what it might cost to get him out of Celtic, it might be worth a punt.

"Whether you could get him for £20-30 million, I know it sounds like a lot of money but in today’s market it might be alright and if he comes and does anything near what he does (in Scotland) in the Premier League then it would be great."

The comments were later picked up by the local press in Newcastle.

But speaking to Talksport earlier on Monday, Bruce Jr explained: "I did an interview last week, I've been doing bits and pieces while obviously I've not been playing (after leaving Kilmarnock in January).

"Someone asked me about the striker Edouard at Celtic and I said, 'Good player, played against him two weeks ago. I spoke to my dad about him, like we speak about any game or anyone who played well in the game' - just normal football chat between a father and son really.

"The following night it's all over the local paper up in Newcastle!

"That just gives you an idea of what it's like and how things can be blown way out of proportion."

The younger Bruce admitted his 'heart sank' when he saw the headlines, but revealed that his father was less than surprised and told him to be careful what he says.

Bruce Sr recently revealed that he failed to add to his Newcastle striking options in January.

Between them, the Magpies quartet Joelinton, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto have found the net on just four occasions this season.

Edouard, who is reported to have cost Celtic £9m from Paris Saint-Germain, has scored 56 goals in 120 games for the Bhoys and has been linked to a string of top clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea.