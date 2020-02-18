'Play him' - Some West Ham fans rave over player who 'needs to feature' in the first-team

These West Ham supporters feel Xande Silva needs to be playing in the first-team.

Xande Silva has impressed these West Ham fans so much with his performance for the academy, that they now feel he should be playing in the senior side.

The Hammers signed the Portuguese U20 international for £1.35m in August 2018 and Silva has since made just one Premier League outing for the east London side.

Before the match kicked off the 22-year-old had scored eight goals for West Ham's U23s side in just 10 appearances for the club.

However, Silva is no stranger to first-team football, with the 22-year-old playing 30 times for Liga Nos side Vitoria Guimaraes SC - which returned just one goal and no assists.

The Portuguese youngster had more success with Vitoria's B side, scoring four times in 50 outings for the academy team.

But it's very important to remember how young the winger is, so nobody should be expecting massive things from Silva just yet - especially due to the lack of goals at various levels.

Nevertheless, these Hammers supporters were adamant that the 22-year-old should be playing more regularly in the senior side.

Xande Silva back fit and scoring regularly for the U23 side for West Ham - he needs to feature in and around the first team matchday squads between now and the end of the season. We need as many inform players available as possible - whether they are first team or youth team. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) February 17, 2020

Play him in the first team — ethan (follow limit) (@WhuEthan) February 17, 2020

Now this is what we want to see...



Hopefully has a part to play before the end of the season.... — Ⓟⓗⓘⓛⓘⓟ 父 Ⓦⓘⓛⓚⓘⓝⓢⓞⓝ 父 (@PW57WHU) February 17, 2020

GET HIM IN THE FIRST TEAM ASAP — Adam Jessop (@adammmm_1998) February 17, 2020

Needs to be in the match day squad imo — FabianskiSZN (@FabSzn) February 17, 2020

Needs to be playing for us soon — jamiemaragakis⚒⚒ (@jamiemaragakis) February 17, 2020