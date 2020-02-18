Quick links

West Ham United

'Play him' - Some West Ham fans rave over player who 'needs to feature' in the first-team

Brian Heffernan
West Ham United Unveil New Signing Xande Silva at London Stadium on August 2, 2018 in London, England.
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

These West Ham supporters feel Xande Silva needs to be playing in the first-team.

Xande Silva of West Ham United battles for possession with William Forrester of Stoke City during the Premier League 2 match between West Ham United U23 and Stoke City U23 at London...

Xande Silva has impressed these West Ham fans so much with his performance for the academy, that they now feel he should be playing in the senior side.

The Hammers signed the Portuguese U20 international for £1.35m in August 2018 and Silva has since made just one Premier League outing for the east London side.

 

Before the match kicked off the 22-year-old had scored eight goals for West Ham's U23s side in just 10 appearances for the club. 

However, Silva is no stranger to first-team football, with the 22-year-old playing 30 times for Liga Nos side Vitoria Guimaraes SC - which returned just one goal and no assists.

Xande Silva of West Ham United celebrates scoring during the Premier League 2 match between West Ham United U23's and Stoke City U23's at London Stadium on February 17, 2020 in London,...

The Portuguese youngster had more success with Vitoria's B side, scoring four times in 50 outings for the academy team.

But it's very important to remember how young the winger is, so nobody should be expecting massive things from Silva just yet - especially due to the lack of goals at various levels.

Nevertheless, these Hammers supporters were adamant that the 22-year-old should be playing more regularly in the senior side.

Xande Silva of West Ham United goes close to scoring past Blondy Noukeu of Stoke City during the Premier League 2 match between West Ham United U23's and Stoke City U23's at London...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch