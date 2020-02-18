Paul Merson on Sheffield United's Champions League hopes

Merson remarked on the striking struggles of three of the Blades' rivals.





Sky Sports pundit feels Sheffield United's striking options give them an advantage over Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in the race for the Champions League.

Tammy Abraham, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane are all injured and Merson feels that gives Chris Wilder's side every chance of qualification for next season's competition.

He said: "Watching last night, Sheffield United are massive players in the Champions League race. Manchester United, they're playing Daniel James up front. He looks a lost - he needs a break. Martial scored his header, but barring that he wasn't anywhere near it. He offered nothing else. Chelsea, you're not going to get into the top four with Michy Batshuayi.

"He's not good enough. Two teams who are so weak up front... Sheffield United have every chance. Tottenham score goals but the Aston Villa game, they were on the rack at 1-0. Son does a great job; now he's out injured which is a massive blow. Three of the biggest clubs in the league - one injury means they've not got a centre forward.

"Sheffield United, they've got three or four centre forwards. They're not top-drawer but they can come in when someone's injured. You won't see them playing with no centre forward."





Merson is right to state that last night's game between two mega-rich clubs competing for the Champions League was staggeringly low on quality.

United were perhaps the better side, but you could perhaps say they were just the least bad. They made less mistakes and took their chances when they came.

Sheffield United have a clearer identity than both, are playing with more confidence and their squad is more united. Now that fifth place might get a team into the Champions League - if Manchester City's ban is upheld, it creates a massive window of opportunity.

There is no expectation on Sheffield United and that can create a freedom to go and make the most of the struggles of other sides in attacking areas.



