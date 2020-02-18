Our view: QPR should sign impressive on loan Tottenham Hotspur man

Luke Amos is showing exactly why Queens Park Rangers should try to sign him after the 22-year-old returns back to Spurs.

Since joining on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2019, Luke Amos has shown some impressive displays at Queens Park Rangers and should be considered signing permanently.

The 22-year-old's contract with Spurs expires in June 2021, so there isn't too much time left on his current deal with his parent club - which could work in the Superhoops' favour.

The 22-year-old did play against Newcastle United for Spurs in 2018 on the opening day of the season, however, he suffered an ACL injury and seemingly dropped out of the picture at north London.

Amos has played 23 matches for Rangers so far this season, with 19 of them coming from the starting-11.

The defensive midfielder has scored two goals and is yet to get an assist, but from a player in a deeper role, these stats aren't that bad.

His youth is a big reason why the Spurs man should be made a permanent signing, with Geoff Cameron playing in the same position but being 12 years older than Amos.

The 34-year-old also offers less in terms of goals, getting just one in 24 starts this season. Cameron is much less disciplined than his younger counterpart.

The on-loan 22-year-old has just four yellow cards in all competitions for Mark Warburton's side, whereas the American has more than double that amount - already getting 10 bookings in the Championship alone this season.

Which could be down to Cameron not being as fast as he once was, with the defensive-midfielder being a bit older than your average player.

Depending on how much the Englishman would cost, Warburton could sign Amos with aims of him becoming part of the long term setup, with the youngster clearly showing potential.

The only price you can base a transfer fee on right now is Transfermarkt, with the stats website valuing Amos at £675k - which wouldn't be too much for Rangers to find if the actual fee was that much.