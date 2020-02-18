Our View: Previous meetings suggests Arsenal will have to fight against Olympiacos

Despite Arsenal's strong last meeting against Olympiacos, the north London side will still need to be cautious.

Arsenal fans will likely be hopeful of a dominant showing against Olympiacos after their 4-0 victory over Newcastle United, but some of the recent stats between the two sides might alarm them.

The last meeting between the Gunners and Olympiacos finished 3-0 to the north London side.

An Olivier Giroud hat-trick was enough to get Arsenal an empathetic victory over the Greek giants, however, this match won't be as easy as it may seem.

Over the course of the last six matches between the two sides, not one outing has had below three goals and neither side has managed to win back-to-back clashes.

If the pattern was to continue, it would mean Mikel Arteta's side will lose against the Greek giants in a goal-fest of a match.

All of the previous six outings were in the Champions League, but the sides now meet in the Europa League - meaning both sides have stepped down since they last met in 2015.

The last time Arsenal lost to Olympiacos was two meetings ago, a match that Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez scored for the Gunners - but that wasn't enough to get their side the win as they lost 3-2.

The Gunners will meet the Greek side on Thursday 20th February, the first leg is away, so they should get ready for a lively atmosphere.

Arteta will be keen to break this unhealthy cycle because after that impressive showing against the Magpies, the Gooners will be expecting a big win in the Europa League.