One goal, one assist: £2.5m 23-year-old has again shown why Celtic reportedly want him

Celtic are reportedly tracking Israeli star Yonatan Cohen.

It's no great surprise when Celtic are linked with players in Israel, particularly with Neil Lennon now back in charge at Parkhead.

Lennon's close relationship with agent Dudu Dahan helped Celtic sign players either from Israel or playing in Israel, with numerous examples now.

Efe Ambrose, Rami Gershon, Beram Kayal, Nir Bitton, Hatem Abd Elhamed and Ismaila Soro have all joined Celtic across Lennon's two spells, with Dahan's influence clear.

Another Israeli player now appears to be on the Celtic radar, with The Scottish Sun reporting in January that head of recruitment Nick Hammond had identified Cohen as a target.

Allegedly valued at around £2.5million, Cohen is starring for Maccabi Tel Aviv right now, and again underlined his quality on Sunday.

Cohen bagged a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Kiryat Shmona, taking his tally for the season to 11 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

The 23-year-old is predominantly playing as a left-sided winger for Maccabi, but his versatility to play across the front line or behind a striker is hugely appealing.

Celtic are surely paying close attention to Cohen's form in Israel, as he's starting to show that he is ready for a move on to the next level – but they need to be quick.

Israeli journalist Nir Tsadok recently claimed that Celtic can afford the £2.5million fee, but Roma are now in the mix too – and after his latest exploits, the Bhoys should certainly have Cohen on their summer wish list.