'No argument': Some Leeds fans, and neutrals, think Whites star is better than West Ham rival

There is talk the Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips could rival West Ham United's Declan Rice for a place in the England team.

Some fans - and not just those of Leeds United - think Kalvin Phillips is better than his West Ham United counterpart Declan Rice.

Phillips is being talked about for an unlikely England call-up ahead of this summer's European Championship, having excelled for Leeds these past two campaigns.

And Rice is one of the players the 24-year-old would rival for a place in Gareth Southgate's team, having played in all but three of England's last 10 games.

Phillips and Rice are similar players, with WhoScored.come noting the pair's shared ability - and desire - to tackle.

But, while he currently plays a division below the West Ham star, Phillips does come out on top in several areas.

The Leeds academy product has two more combined league goals and assists (three) than Rice this season - though he has played three times more (25) - wins more aerial duals (2 to 1.4) and makes more key passes per game (2 to 0.4).

Is he as good? That's for others to decide...

You are kidding !! Kalvin Phillips is twice as good as Declan Rice not really a debate ! — Pete Davies (@PeteDavies8) February 17, 2020

There isn’t an argument, Phillips is class and rice is massively overrated — chris hodge (@KeeperHodge) February 18, 2020

