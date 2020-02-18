Quick links

Leeds United

West Ham United

Premier League

Championship

'No argument': Some Leeds fans, and neutrals, think Whites star is better than West Ham rival

Aiden Cusick
Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips arrives at Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There is talk the Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips could rival West Ham United's Declan Rice for a place in the England team.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips arrives at Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Some fans - and not just those of Leeds United - think Kalvin Phillips is better than his West Ham United counterpart Declan Rice.

Phillips is being talked about for an unlikely England call-up ahead of this summer's European Championship, having excelled for Leeds these past two campaigns.

 

And Rice is one of the players the 24-year-old would rival for a place in Gareth Southgate's team, having played in all but three of England's last 10 games.

Phillips and Rice are similar players, with WhoScored.come noting the pair's shared ability - and desire - to tackle.

Declan Rice of West Ham United comes out prior to training at Rush Green on February 7, 2020 in Romford, England.

But, while he currently plays a division below the West Ham star, Phillips does come out on top in several areas.

The Leeds academy product has two more combined league goals and assists (three) than Rice this season - though he has played three times more (25) - wins more aerial duals (2 to 1.4) and makes more key passes per game (2 to 0.4).

Is he as good? That's for others to decide...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All bias aside - would Leeds' Kalvin Phillips or West Ham's Declan Rice start for your England side?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch