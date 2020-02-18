Is Neymar in Money Heist season 4? Can we expect another Monje Joao cameo?

Money Heist season 4 arrives on Netflix on April 3rd, 2020 but will fans get to see Neymar appear in another cameo?

Spotting a celebrity cameo in a film or TV show is always a weird yet wonderful experience.

Whether it's a director putting himself in his own film or a global superstar getting to appear in one of their favourite TV shows, it always provides a moment or two to talk about.

In season 3 of Netflix's Money Heist, it was PSG soccer star Neymar who made an unexpected cameo and it's safe to say that his surprise appearance was a huge talking point among fans.

Now, with season 4 of Money Heist right around the corner, discussion has turned to whether the football superstar will once again turn to the world of acting.

Money Heist season 4

Season 4 of Money Heist has been in high demand since the third season arrived on Netflix in the summer of 2019.

And on in December 2019, fans hoping for a fourth season would get their wish as the release date for the new season was announced as April 3rd, 2020.

What has yet to be revealed are cast details and plot points from the upcoming season.

Neymar's season 3 cameo

Despite the Spanish crime drama offering up plenty of enthralling moments, one of the biggest talking points in season 3 was the appearance of Brazilian football star Neymar,

In season 3, Neymar appears in episodes 6 and 8 with his most eye-catching appearance coming when his character, Monje (monk) João reveals that he doesn't like football or parties.

Will he be back in season 4?

Unconfirmed.

Like most TV shows, details such as secret cast cameos and plot points are being kept a tightly guarded secret until the new season airs.

Following his appearance in season 3, Neymar waited a month after the show aired before posting about his cameo on social media.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until season 4 of Money Heist arrives on April 3rd, 2020 to see if Neymar's Monje João returns.