Newcastle man regrets leaving Palace, according to close family member

Walking out on Crystal Palace is one of Steve Bruce's big regrets, according to the Newcastle United manager's son, Alex.

Bruce Sr spent around five months in charge of Crystal Palace in 2001.

But, despite overseeing a positive start to the season, the 59-year-old quit with the intention of joining Birmingham City, something he eventually achieved despite Palace's best efforts.

The decision proved a successful one as Bruce twice led Blues into the Premier League.

And he remains a top-flight boss, with his beloved Newcastle, after spells at Wigan Athletic, Sunderland, Hull City, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

But, speaking as a guest on Talksport earlier, alongside the former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan, the younger Bruce said: "They were good times. Dad went to Palace a number of years ago now.

"But you had a very good team. I think you were top of Championship for a while. I was actually speaking to him (Bruce Sr) this morning.

"It's one of his biggest regrets in football really. He walked away, he'll admit himself, probably, too early.

"He regrets it, it's a big regret of his. He ended up going to Birmingham and had a bit of success there but he had a good time at Palace on the whole."

The older Bruce takes his Newcastle team to Crystal Palace in the Premier League in Saturday.

Newcastle beat Palace 1-0 in the reverse fixture two months ago, courtesy of Miguel Almiron's goal.