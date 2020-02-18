Newcastle man admits Bruce isn't playing him in his strongest position

Newcastle United January signing Valentino Lazaro was stationed as a wing-back at the weekend.

Newcastle United January signing Valentino Lazaro has admitted to the Shields Gazette that Steve Bruce isn’t playing him in his favoured position.

Lazaro started at left-wing back for Newcastle in their match against Arsenal at the weekend, but he was exposed defensively at times.

Lazaro first struggled to contain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who scored Arsenal’s opening goal, and then he was nutmegged by Bukayo Saka in the build-up to the second.

There are now question marks over the 23-year-old’s defensive qualities.

And Lazaro admits that he is still adjusting to the demands of playing as a wing-back.

“It’s a position I’ve played over the last maybe two years,” said Lazaro. “I’m adjusting to that. You can see that I’m a winger, and my strengths are in attack. I’m trying to learn more and more defensively.

“I’m trying to learn more there. With team-mates like this who help me out, it’s a lot easier.”

Newcastle’s main strength this season has been their defensive quality, with Steve Bruce’s side proving very difficult to break down.

However, Newcastle’s heavy defeat to Arsenal, may cause Bruce to have a reshuffle.

Bruce started with new signings Lazaro and Danny Rose on either side of his five-man backline, but neither of the pair particularly impressed at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle are next in action against Crystal Palace at the weekend.