Newcastle man admits Bruce isn't playing him in his strongest position

Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United contests a header with KennyMcLean of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James's Park
Newcastle United January signing Valentino Lazaro was stationed as a wing-back at the weekend.

Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United FC (23) during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on February 01, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United

Newcastle United January signing Valentino Lazaro has admitted to the Shields Gazette that Steve Bruce isn’t playing him in his favoured position.

Lazaro started at left-wing back for Newcastle in their match against Arsenal at the weekend, but he was exposed defensively at times.

Lazaro first struggled to contain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who scored Arsenal’s opening goal, and then he was nutmegged by Bukayo Saka in the build-up to the second.

There are now question marks over the 23-year-old’s defensive qualities.

 

And Lazaro admits that he is still adjusting to the demands of playing as a wing-back.

“It’s a position I’ve played over the last maybe two years,” said Lazaro. “I’m adjusting to that. You can see that I’m a winger, and my strengths are in attack. I’m trying to learn more and more defensively.

“I’m trying to learn more there. With team-mates like this who help me out, it’s a lot easier.”

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal takes on Valentino Lazaro of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020

Newcastle’s main strength this season has been their defensive quality, with Steve Bruce’s side proving very difficult to break down.

However, Newcastle’s heavy defeat to Arsenal, may cause Bruce to have a reshuffle.

Bruce started with new signings Lazaro and Danny Rose on either side of his five-man backline, but neither of the pair particularly impressed at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle are next in action against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

