Netflix: Why season 2 of Crash Landing on You wouldn't work

Netflix's South Korean series, Crash Landing on You, has just come to an end but there are doubts about whether a second season would work.

While Netflix is arguably best known for its high-profile and big-budget TV series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, the streaming service has had to diversify its content in recent year to appeal to its ever-growing global audience.

As a result, we've seen more and more international films and TV shows arrive on Netflix, with the likes of Norwegian drama Ragnarok and Turkish-led docudrama Rise of Empires: Ottoman offering up something new and a bit different from the norm.

The latest series to make it onto Netflix is the South Korean romantic drama Crash Landing on You the first season of which has now come to an end after viewers have been watching along with weekly new episodes.

But with the end of a season come the calls from fans for more, but in the case of Crash Landing on You, there's a very good case to suggest that the series should end after season 1.

SEE ALSO: The ending of Crash Landing on You explained

Will there be a season 2 of Crash Landing on You?

At the time of writing, that is unconfirmed.

Neither Netflix nor Korean channel tvN have announced whether the series Crash Landing on You will be renewed for a second season.

However, if ratings prove to be strong, and in South Korea, the series has become the second most-watched Korean drama in history, then there's certainly a chance more episodes could be on the way.

Fans are split on the idea

In most cases, fans are usually adamant that they want more episodes but in the case of Crash Landing on You, the fanbase seems split over whether the show should continue or conclude where it ends in season 1.

Several fans have taken to social media with one Twitter user commenting: "Just finished watching Crash Landing on You! Ep 15 & 16 made me cry! Congratulations team CLOY! Season 2 pls!"

Meanwhile, in the opposing camp, this fan added: "I don't get people who want season 2 for crash landing on you. like, what are you expecting to happen next???"

Why there shouldn't be a second season

Crash Landing on You tells the story of a South Korean woman, Yoon Se-ri, who, in a freak paragliding accident, ends up crash landing in North Korea where she meets a sympathetic soldier, Ri Jeong-hyuk, who helps her to get home safely.

Over the course of their adventure together, the pair fall in love and the very end of the final episode sees the pair reunite in Switzerland, where Se-ri is staying on holiday, and they can finally enjoy each other's company without fear of retribution by either North or South Korea.

While their time together is only very brief, just two weeks a year, the ending wraps up the show really rather well.

Not only do the pair get the happy ending they deserve but all of the series' story threads are wrapped up neatly as well.

Bringing the show back for more would be an odd choice as you have to ask, where can the series really go from here, other than the pair coming to live together full time?

While there may be calls for more, it feels as if the ending of season 1 does all it needs to do for the series.

Whether or not we'll actually see more from Crash Landing on You remains to be seen.