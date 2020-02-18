Mourinho left unimpressed after being asked about previously linked Tottenham man

Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the Tottenham Hotspur dugout in November.

Jose Mourinho was left unimpressed after he was asked whether he has something to 'prove' to RB Leipzig manager, Julian Nagelsmann because he was previously linked with the Tottenham job.

Spurs will take on Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with Nagelsmann, considered as one of the top young coaches in Europe.

Speaking to Football London, Mourinho shared that he has been impressed with the work the 32-year-old has been doing in Germany, as he will be looking to get one over on the most experienced and the most decorated coaches in the game today.

"I don't have an opponent's coach," Mourinho told Football London. "I don't play against him. I played against his team, Leipzig.

"[At] Hoffenheim before, he did very well. Next step Leipzig and is doing very well. If he goes in the same direction the next step will be even bigger. I wish him obviously the best.

On Nagelsmann previously being linked with Spurs before Poch left, and whether that gives Mourinho something to prove? "To prove?" he replied. "After 20 years of career and 25 titles, to prove?"

When Pochettino was sacked by Spurs, Nagelsmann did pop up on the North London radar, but Daniel Levy opted to push for the steady and reliable hands of Mourinho, as reported by Football Fancast.

As things stand, Levy made the right call because Mourinho has had a positive impact on the club and he is driving them towards Champions League football.

Following their late winner against Villa from Sunday, they are now just hovering outside of the top-four places and they can overtake Chelsea if they beat their bitter rivals at the weekend.